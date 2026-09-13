Student housing faces supply gap as private developers shy away

Despite the headroom for expansion, organised private developers have largely stayed away from student housing, including in major education hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, as well as education hubs of Kota and Sikar (Rajasthan).

Much of the resulting demand, therefore, is being met by fragmented PG accommodation and private hostels, leaving students in many cities with limited options that are often low-quality, poorly regulated and, in some cases, unsafe. “The risks of the unorganised market have recently come into focus in Delhi, where incidents such as the Satya Niketan tragedy have highlighted the consequences of inadequate and poorly-regulated student accommodation,” a Gurugram-based developer said.