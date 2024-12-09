Uttar Pradesh govt plans to save nearly Rs 1 trillion with solar power

Bolstering the clean energy roadmap, Uttar Pradesh plans to save an estimated Rs 1 trillion in conventional energy costs by integrating solar power in over 33,000 projects across the state through the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission.

Jal Jeevan Mission currently has a portfolio of 41,000 projects in the state.

The 33,229 solar energy-based ground water schemes in UP are projected to save the state exchequer Rs 1 trillion during their lifecycle by cutting down on energy bills.

Moreover, these projects will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.3 million tons (mt) annually owing to lower traditional power supply.

“To support clean energy initiatives, solar panels with a combined capacity of 900 megawatt (mw) have been installed. This innovation has been recognised by the Centre as the best practice,” a UP government official said, adding it would set precedence for eco-friendly governance in India.

Recently, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to speed up solar power projects and schemes.

In addition to cost savings, solar energy-based schemes are expected to help UP earn 39 million carbon credits over 30 years, showing UP’s commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation.

The adoption of solar energy-based schemes is reducing energy costs and contributing to the state's transformation into a ‘green state’, he noted.

Meanwhile, the state government is also promoting the setting up of microgrids by private sector companies in rural areas.

In this regard, Tata Power Renewable Microgrid, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has already installed 150 solar-powered microgrids with a total capacity of 4.5 mw in UP.

These microgrids serve 150 villages, benefitting rural households and 300 micro enterprises viz. flour mills, oil expellers, rice hullers, spice grinders, jaggery units etc, Tata Power Renewable Microgrid CEO Manoj Gupta said.

Moreover, UP is planning to set up floating solar power plants in partnership with NTPC, Tehri Hydro Development Corporation, and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam. By 2027, the state targets solar power generation of 14,000 mw.

Besides, the state has set a target of 1mt production capacity per year of green hydrogen/green ammonia by 2029.