Vodafone Idea launches free international roaming for up to 3 trips a year

Vodafone Idea has introduced free international roaming for prepaid, postpaid and enterprise customers, allowing users to avail the benefit on up to three trips a year.

The company said the offer includes varying international data quotas and outgoing minutes of usage, depending on the plan.

The free international roaming benefit is available with postpaid plans starting at ₹501, annual prepaid unlimited data plans, and corporate plans starting at ₹451 for enterprise customers.

Vodafone Idea said customers could save up to ₹9,000 a year through the new benefit.