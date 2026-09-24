India must build clout in electronics, semiconductor value chains: IT Secy

India should strive for sovereign autonomy in its domestic electronics and semiconductor ecosystems and make their manufacturing so valuable that the country is “important enough in the value chain to be not taken seriously,” the secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, S Krishnan, said.

Speaking at the 13th Annual Forum of the Public Affairs Forum of India, Krishnan said that remaining entirely dependent on global electronics and semiconductor supply chains was no longer feasible for an economy the size of India.

Companies in these sectors should be open to adopting and making products using the latest versions of whatever technology solutions prevail in the world, so Indian citizens can continue to access them.

At the same time, India will also need to build enough domestic capacity so that if other countries involved in the global supply chain deny the export of any particular technology from their respective geographies, there is protection against any possible disruptions. “Disruptions happen all the time, denial happens all the time. And we have had very recent instances of denial as well. To that extent, I think we need to make sure that we build domestic capacity,” Krishnan said during the inaugural session of the two-day annual forum that began on Thursday. Once India achieves a role significant enough that it could “cause the disruption” in a global supply chain if the situation so demanded, the country’s ecosystems and its companies would be protected from any technology denial due to a “mutually assured disruption”, he said.