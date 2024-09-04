Adani Enterprises arm incorporates WOS in China

Adani Enterprises announced that its step-down subsidiary, Adani Global Pte (AGPTE), Singapore has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named, Adani Energy Resources (Shanghai) Co. (AERCL), domiciled in Shanghai, China on 2 September 2024.

AERCL has been incorporated and registered under the company law of the People's Republic of China on 2 September 2024.

The new entity is set up to provide supply chain solutions and project management services. AERCL has not yet commenced its business operations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centred on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centre and water infrastructure.