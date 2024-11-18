Ahluwalia Contracts slides after PAT drops 30% YoY in Q2 FY25

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) slipped 2.78% to Rs 969.20 after the civil construction company's consolidated net profit declined 29.78% to Rs 38.67 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 55.07 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 12.19% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,011.48 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 52.82 crore in the second quarter of FY25, registering a de-growth of 28.58% on YoY basis.

The company's revenue from contract work stood at Rs 1,008.16 crore (up 12.13% YoY) while income from investment property was at Rs 1.57 crore (down 9.77% YoY) during the period under review.

On half yearly basis, the companys consolidated profit decreased 33.92% to Rs 69.24 crore despite of 15.95% increase in revenue to Rs 1,930.83 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

