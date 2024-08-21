Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amber Enterprises announces JV with South Korea-based Yujin Machinery

Amber Enterprises announces JV with South Korea-based Yujin Machinery

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AT Railway Sub Systems, wholly owned subsidiary of Sidwal Refrigeration Industries (Sidwal), [the wholly owned material subsidiary of the Company i.e. Amber Enterprises India (Amber)] alongwith Yujin Machinery, a South Korea Based Company has incorporated a Joint Venture Company (JVC) in India, on 20 August 2024, namely Yujin Machinery India.

The new JVC will carry on the business of manufacturing of all types of Driving Gears, Couplers, Pantograph and Brakes for various rolling stocks, including all types of wagons, trams, Vande Bharat trains, Indian Railways products, high speed and metro trains, regional rapid transit systems, etc, in India or such other places agreed between the Joint Venture Partners.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Pursuant to the said investment, Yujin Machinery India, has become Joint Venture Company of AT Railway Sub Systems w.e.f 20 August 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UK borrows more than expected in July, underlining challenge for FM Reeves

China has cut permits by nearly 80% for new coal power plants: Greenpeace

Ship not under command after attacks target it in Red Sea: British military

LIVE news: Delhi HC extends interim protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar till Aug 29

Excise Policy case: HC extends interim bail of Amit Arora till Aug 30

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story