Angel One inducts Arief Mohamad as Chief Business Officer - Direct Business

Angel One announced the onboarding of Arief Mohamad as Chief Business Officer - Direct Business. This strategic addition is set to strengthen the company's leadership team, driving innovation and growth in the ever-evolving financial technology landscape.

With extensive experience in scaling businesses and leading transformative initiatives, Arief is poised to play a pivotal role in expanding Angel One's presence and enhancing client experience. Arief brings over 16 years of distinguished experience in digital commerce, growing businesses at scale, strong understanding of customers and client engagement. As Chief Business Officer, he will lead Angel One's direct business vertical, focusing on scaling the company's digital presence and driving client-centric innovations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp