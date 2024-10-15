Amber Group announces JV with Korea Circuit

The Amber group and Korea Circuit, a pioneer of the Korean PCB industry, are proud to announce the Joint Venture (JV) for manufacturing PCBs into India. The JV sets the strategic foray into high technology and advanced manufacturing of HDI, Flex and Semiconductor substrates PCBs. This collaboration embarks on the shared vision of the bringing world class technology and manufacturing excellence to India and cater to fast growing domestic Electronics demand.

The Amber Group, through its subsidiary IL JIN Electronics, and Korea Circuit will hold 70% and 30% ownership respectively in this JV.

