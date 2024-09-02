Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atul Auto hits the roof as total sales rise 9% YoY in Aug'24

Atul Auto hits the roof as total sales rise 9% YoY in Aug'24

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Atul Auto hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 665.85 after the company's total sales grew by 8.58% to 2,834 units in August 2024 as against 2,610 units sold in August 2023.

For the period April to August 2024, the company's total sales aggregated to 12,057 units, registering a growth of 54.52% from 7,803 units sold in the same period a year ago.

Atul Auto is leading three wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range - diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG and electric.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 9.03 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations soared 130.1% YoY to Rs 132.57 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UAE visa amnesty: Lifeline for illegal residents & job seekers until Oct 30

Stock Market Highlights, Sept 02: Markets post record close; Sensex tops 82,550, Nifty near 25,300

LIVE news updates: Cabinet gives nod to Rs 2,817 cr digital agriculture mission

Cabinet approves seven agricultural projects worth Rs 13,966 crore

Ukrainian para-shuttler gets surprise visit from her Orphanage teacher

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story