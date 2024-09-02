Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jindal Stainless Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd and Granules India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2024.

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd and Granules India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jindal Stainless Ltd tumbled 6.30% to Rs 740.3 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 51616 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47827 shares in the past one month.

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd crashed 5.41% to Rs 805.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30436 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18070 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd lost 5.16% to Rs 1235.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7172 shares in the past one month.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 433.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Granules India Ltd dropped 4.98% to Rs 681.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68376 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bengaluru leads BFSI GCC talent in India, Hyderabad follows closely: Report

Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil to Nitesh, India medal matches on September 2

Vivo T3 Ultra tipped to launch in India soon: Expected specs and more

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200pts, Nifty near 25,300; Financials, FMCG, IT up, Pharma down

Paris Paralympics 2024: India medal tally and full list of medal winners

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story