Avantel jumps after Q2 PAT jumps 42% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Avantel rallied 7.02% to Rs 190.95 after the company reported 42.44% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.89 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 16.07 crore in Q2 FY24.

The companys revenue from operations jumped 42.5% YoY to Rs 77.42 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 31.50 crore in Q1 FY25, up 41.89% as compared with Rs 22.20 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses increased 42.71% YoY to Rs 46.41 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 25.77 crore (up 82.38% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 16.08 crore in Q2 FY25 (up 82.31% YoY) while finance cost was at Rs 0.71 crore (down 52.98% YoY) during the period under review.