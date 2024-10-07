D B Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Avantel Ltd, Hindprakash Industries Ltd and HeidelbergCement India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 October 2024. RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Avantel Ltd, Hindprakash Industries Ltd and HeidelbergCement India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp D B Corp Ltd soared 8.98% to Rs 351.85 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 99037 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20106 shares in the past one month.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd spiked 7.21% to Rs 2800. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14316 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2963 shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd surged 6.33% to Rs 189.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindprakash Industries Ltd jumped 5.34% to Rs 156.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 170 shares in the past one month.

HeidelbergCement India Ltd gained 5.24% to Rs 230.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23182 shares in the past one month.

