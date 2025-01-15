AXISCADES appoints Alfonso Martinez as Group CEO and MD

With effect from 20 January 2025

AXISCADES Technologies announced that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on 15 January 2025, approved the appointment of Alfonso Martinez as its new 'Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director', effective 20 January 2025.

With over 25 years of global experience in Engineering and Technology services, Alfonso Martinez has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead complex, multidisciplinary teams and drive transformative growth. He joins AXISCADES at a pivotal time as the company aims to expand its global footprint and enhance its position as a Leader in Engineering Services, Defense and Deep Tech.

