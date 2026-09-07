Axiscades Technologies gained 2.61% to Rs 1,756.45 after the company announced that its board approved raising up to Rs 200 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The company will issue unrated, unlisted, secured, redeemable and non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 200 crore. The proceeds will be utilised towards the proposed acquisition of Cloud Wave Technologies, a Bengaluru-based company engaged in the precision engineering and manufacturing industry, as well as for financing related transaction expenses.

The NCDs will have a maturity period of up to 60 months. The debentures will carry an interest rate of 12.50% per annum, payable on a quarterly basis. The issue will also provide for prepayment options for the company and a put option for investors, subject to pre-defined terms and conditions.