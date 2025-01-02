Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bajaj Finance soars as brokerage reiterates buy rating

Jan 02 2025
Bajaj Finance shares surged 6.5% to Rs 7387.70 today, driven by a bullish report from a foreign brokerage.

The brokerage reiterated its "Buy" rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 8,150.

The brokerage cited expectations of stable loan growth and a positive outlook for net interest margins (NIMs), projecting a 3-5 basis point (bps) improvement. However, the report emphasized that updates on the company's ongoing management transition will be crucial in assessing its long-term prospects.

Bajaj Finance is engaged in lending and allied activities. It focuses on consumer lending, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and value-added services.

Bajaj Finance's consolidated net profit jumped 13.03% to Rs 4,013.74 crore on 27.72% rise in total income to Rs 17,095.41 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Jan 02 2025

