Ace Software Exports allots 64 lakh partly paid up rights equity shares

Ace Software Exports has allotted 64,00,000 partly paid up rights equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each (Rs 5 paid up) at a price of Rs 78/- per rights equity share including a share premium of Rs 68 per rights equity share of which Rs 39 per rights equity share including a share premium of Rs 34 per rights equity share has been paid up on application and the balance amount shall be payable on First and Final Call at such time as may be determined by the Board at its sole discretion.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up equity shares capital of the Company shall be as follows:

64,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up

64,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each partly paid up (Rs 5 paid up)

