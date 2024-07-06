Board of D.P. Abhushan approves preferential allotment of shares and warrants

At meeting held on 05 July 2024

The board of D.P. Abhushan at its meeting held on 05 July 2024 has approved the allotment of 356070 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 1182 per equity share aggregating to Rs 42.08 crore by way of preferential allotment. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 22,61,09,200 divided into 22610920 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid.

The board also approved the allotment of 217000 fully convertible equity warrants (Warrants), at an issue price of Rs 1,182 per warrant, in respect of which warrant subscription amounts of Rs 297 per convertible warrant aggregating to Rs 6.44 crore have been received.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News