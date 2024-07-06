Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of D.P. Abhushan approves preferential allotment of shares and warrants

Board of D.P. Abhushan approves preferential allotment of shares and warrants

Image
Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 05 July 2024

The board of D.P. Abhushan at its meeting held on 05 July 2024 has approved the allotment of 356070 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 1182 per equity share aggregating to Rs 42.08 crore by way of preferential allotment. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 22,61,09,200 divided into 22610920 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid.

The board also approved the allotment of 217000 fully convertible equity warrants (Warrants), at an issue price of Rs 1,182 per warrant, in respect of which warrant subscription amounts of Rs 297 per convertible warrant aggregating to Rs 6.44 crore have been received.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Rahul to address party workers, meet Rajkot fire victims' kin during Gujarat visit

India will be unable to plug jobs gap even with 7% growth, says Citigroup

Euro 2024: Merino's goal sends Spain to semis after victory over Germany

Euro 2024 quarterfinals: Ronaldo heads home as France beats Portugal 5-3

Andhra, Telangana CMs to meet to discuss pending inter-state issues

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story