Bajaj Auto launches world's first CNG motorcycle 'Freedom'

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Bajaj Auto announced the launch of Freedom, the world's first CNG motorcycle. This groundbreaking innovation will revolutionize the two-wheeler industry by providing a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional petrol motorcycles.

The Bajaj Freedom CNG motorcycle offers ~50% cost savings by significantly reducing fuel expenses, as compared to similar petrol motorcycles. The CNG tank provides a range of 200+ km on just 2 kg of CNG fuel. Additionally, it has a 2-liter petrol tank which performs as a range extender, offering over 130 km of range in case the CNG tank empties, ensuring an uninterrupted journey.

CNG combustion produces approximately 26.7% less CO2 emissions than petrol, contributing to mitigating climate change. Additionally, CNG vehicles emit 85% lower NMHC's (non-methane hydrocarbons) and 43% less NOx (nitrogen oxide).

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

