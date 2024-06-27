Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Gufic BioSciences approves change in directorate

Board of Gufic BioSciences approves change in directorate

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 27 June 2024

The Board of Gufic BioSciences at its meeting held on 27 June 2024 has approved the appointment of Kamal Kishore Seth (DIN: 00194986) as an Additional Director (Non Executive Independent Director) of the Company, for an initial term of 5 years with effect from 27 June 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders.

The Board also accepted the resignation of Dilip Ghosh (DIN: 00412406) from the position of Whole Time Director (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from the closing of business hours on 27 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit rises 9.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Board of NBCC (India) approves increase in authorised share capital

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO subscribed 23.49 times

INR Supported By Positive Local Equities; Sensex, Nifty Hit New Highs

Japanese Markets End Lower

China Stocks Tumble Amid Frail Economic Cues

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story