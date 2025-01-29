Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Hazoor Multi Projects approves foray into renewable energy biz

Jan 29 2025
Also approves fund raising up to Rs 383.78 cr through preferential issue

The Board of Hazoor Multi Projects at its meeting held on 28 January 2025 has approved the alteration in object clause of the Memorandum of Association to include new business activity of renewable energy.

Further, to fund the expansion of the new business, the board approved the issuance of 7,0033,000 convertible warrants having face value of Re 1 in one or more tranches, to strategic investors classified under the non-promoter public category on preferential basis, payable in cash for an aggregate amount of Rs 383.78 crore.

Jan 29 2025

