Colgate's Q3 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 323 crore in FY25

Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported net profit declined 2.22% to Rs 322.78 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 330.11 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations grew by 4.74% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,452.21 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 432.52 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 2.45% from Rs 443.4 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, This has been a quarter of relatively soft demand, particularly in the urban market. In these market conditions and a heightened competitive landscape, we delivered a resilient performance this quarter with Toothpaste reporting mid-single-digit intrinsic volume growth and continued competitive growth on toothbrushes.

We continue to see positive momentum in our premium portfolio, driven by science-backed innovations. Margin Prole continues to remain healthy. While the near-term macro environment continues to look challenging, we are committed to driving growth through focus on a strategy that is working.

During the quarter, we further strengthened our strategic commitment to enhancing India's oral health quotient by launching our and Indias largest oral health initiative, the Oral Health Movement. This consumer-focused, tech-driven initiative is designed to offer personalized AI-generated dental screening reports followed by recommendations and connections to free checkups at nearby dentists, in partnership with the IDA (Indian Dental Association).

Available in 9 leading Indian languages, anyone can participate by following the instructions after scanning the QR code on the recent Colgate product packs. Everyone can receive a free, personalized, AI-powered dental screening report.

Our innovation pipeline also remained strong with the introduction of the MaxFresh Sensorial range in e-commerce and builds on the success of Visible White Purple. This new sensorially captivating MaxFresh combines refreshing power with fun and avor, debuting heart-shaped cooling crystals with a unique fruity odor that delivers 10X longer lasting cooling. This launch leverages the competitive winning technology platform on core MaxFresh and has had a great start.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) provides oral care products under the Colgate brand. It also provides personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand name.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) added 2.86% to Rs 2,756 on the BSE.

