Board of RattanIndia Enterprises appoints directors

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 03 September 2024

The Board of RattanIndia Enterprises at its meeting held on 03 September 2024 has appointed Dr. Virender Singh (DIN: 05215919) as an Additional Director and Independent Director of the Company with effect from 03 September 2024. The Board has also appointed Ajay Kumar Tandon (DIN: 07087682) as an Additional Director and Independent Director of the Company for five consecutive years, on the terms and conditions as approved by the Board of Directors with effect from 03 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

