NIIT Learning Systems earns 63 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence awards jointly with customers

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
NIIT Learning Systems announced that it has earned 63 coveted Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence awards jointly with customers. The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards are awarded for excellence in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Leadership Development, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Future of Work.

NIIT earned 31 gold, 16 silver, and 16 bronze awards jointly with our clients American Bankers Association, Anglo American, Boehringer Ingelheim, IBM, IQVIA, Loblaws, MetLife, Organon, Otsuka, Rio Tinto, Rolls Royce, UCB, and Unilever.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

