Board of Swiggy approves investment of up to Rs 1,600 cr in Scootsy

At meeting held on 03 December 2024

The Board of Swiggy at its meeting held on 03 December 2024 has approved investment in the equity shares of Scootsy Logistics (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) (Scootsy) up to an amount not exceeding Rs 1,600 crore in one or more tranches by way of subscription to rights issue as detailed below:

Upto Rs. 1350 crore as a part of the deployment of IPO proceeds towards Instamart and its expansion

Upto Rs 250 crore towards working capital infusion.

