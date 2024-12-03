Government approves five capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 Crores to augment defence preparedness

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 05 capital acquisition proposals amounting to over Rs. 21,772 Crores. DAC granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of 31 New Water Jet Fast Attack Crafts (NWJFACs) for the Indian Navy. These are designed to perform the task of Low Intensity Maritime Operations, Surveillance, Patrol, and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations close to coast. In addition, these vessels will play an effective role in Anti-Piracy missions, especially in and around our Island territories. DAC also accorded AoN for procurement of 120 Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC-1). These vessels are capable to perform multiple roles, including escorting High Value Units such as Aircraft Carriers, Destroyers, and Frigates, Submarines for coastal defence. AoN for procurement of Electronic Warfare Suite (EWS) comprising External Airborne Self Protection Jammer pods, Next Generation Radar Warning Receiver and associated equipment for Su-30 MKI Aircraft was accorded by DAC. This system will enhance the operational capabilities of SU-30 MKI and protect it from enemy radars and related weapon system while carrying out a mission against enemy targets protected by Air Defence systems.

