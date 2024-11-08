Board of Vedanta approves expansion of Bharat Aluminium's capacity

At meeting held on 08 November 2024

The Board of Vedanta at its meeting held on 08 November 2024 has approved expansion of smelter capacity and rolled products of its subsidiary, Bharat Aluminium Company as under:

Earlier approved Smelter capacity enhancement of 414 KTPA now stands revised to 435 KTPA, with latest technology, consequentially enhancing Smelter capacity from 580 KTPA to 1015 KTPA.

Addition of Wire Rod (50 KTPA) to improve wire rod capacity from 218 KTPA to 268 KTPA.

Sow Ingot Capacity addition revised from 100 KTPA to 200 KTPA.

Above improvements along with planned addition of Billet (420 KTPA), RP debottlenecking to reach 180 KTPA, PFA to 180 KTPA and infrastructure developments will be accomplished at a cost of Rs 11,816 crore. Economic benefits of these additions are expected to garner from FY2025-26. Funding will be done by Internal Accruals & Debt.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News