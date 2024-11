At meeting held on 08 November 2024

The Board of Vedanta at its meeting held on 08 November 2024 has approved the acquisition of 100% shares of Sterlite Iron and Steel Company (SISCOL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vedanta Incorporated, by Sesa Resources (SRL) for Rs 1 lakh. Accordingly, SISCOL shall become a step-down subsidiary of Vedanta.

