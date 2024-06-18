Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brookfield India Real Estate Trust standalone net profit declines 9.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust standalone net profit declines 9.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales rise 38.31% to Rs 106.29 crore

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust declined 9.61% to Rs 89.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.31% to Rs 106.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.93% to Rs 298.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 338.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.98% to Rs 388.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 335.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales106.2976.85 38 388.94335.34 16 OPM %94.8394.50 -85.1994.25 - PBDT91.68110.88 -17 296.91351.86 -16 PBT91.68110.88 -17 296.91351.86 -16 NP89.4598.96 -10 298.39338.81 -12

