Brookfield India Real Estate Trust standalone net profit declines 9.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.31% to Rs 106.29 croreNet profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust declined 9.61% to Rs 89.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.31% to Rs 106.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.93% to Rs 298.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 338.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.98% to Rs 388.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 335.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
