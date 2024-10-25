Cabinet approves establishment of Rs.1,000 crore Venture Capital Fund for Space Sector

In a bid to drive private investments in the space sector, the government on Thursday approved setting up of a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital for start-ups, a move welcomed by the industry as a game changer. The fund will function under the aegis of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) and will be operated along with Indian Space Research Organisation, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here. The fund, approved by the Union Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will invest in 30-35 space start-ups in two tranches - the first of Rs 5-10 crore followed by Rs 10-60 crore at a later stage.

