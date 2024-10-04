Cabinet approves modified Productivity Linked Reward Scheme for major ports and dock labour Board employees

The Union Cabinet has approved modification of the existing Productivity Linked Reward (PLR) Scheme for the major ports and dock labour Board employees/workers from 2020-21 to 2025-26. The modified PLR scheme applicable from 2020-21 to 2025-26 will benefit about 20,704 employees of Major Port Authorities and Dock Labour Board Employees/workers. The total financial implication for the entire period will be about Rs.200 crore.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has accordingly modified the Productivity Linked Reward (PLR) Scheme for all Major Port Authorities and Dock Labour Board employees/workers for the years 2020-21 to 2025-26 increasing weightage for calculation of PLR to port specific performance instead of weightage to all India performance. Productivity

