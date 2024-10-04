NSE SME Sahasra Electronic Solution rallies on debut

Shares of Sahasra Electronic Solutions were trading at Rs 564.55 on the NSE, a premium of 99.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 283. The scrip was listed at Rs 537.70, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% compared to its listing price. The scrip was listed at Rs 537.70, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% compared to its listing price. The counter hit a high of Rs 564.55 and a low of Rs 537.70. About 30.44 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Sahasra Electronic Solutions' IPO was subscribed 113.62 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 September 2024 and it closed on 30 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 269 to Rs 283 per share.

The issue size comprised of fresh issue of 60,78,000 and offer for sale (OFS) of 5,00,000 shares by existing shareholders. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.90% from 95% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds towards installation of additional plant and machinery at new manufacturing facility situated at Rajasthan, to invest in subsidiary, Sahasra Semiconductors for financing its capital expenditure requirements in relation towards installation of additional plant and machinery, to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Sahasra Electronic Solutions on 25 September 2024, raised Rs 55.03 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 18.74 lakh shares at Rs 283 per share to 26 anchor investor.

Sahasra Electronic Solutions is a company that designs and manufactures electronic systems. The company provides product and solutions right from printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, Box Build, LED lighting, Memory, IT accessories, computer and IT hardware. In FY 2024, the company exported more than 80% of its products and solutions to global manufacturers in countries like the USA, Rwanda, Tunisia, the UK, Germany, Canada, Austria, and Belgium. As on 31 March 2024, the company had 160 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 101.15 crore and net profit of Rs 32.62 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

