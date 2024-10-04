Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Finance records disbursements of Rs 13,160 crore in Q2 FY25

Mahindra Finance records disbursements of Rs 13,160 crore in Q2 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services said that the company's overall disbursement for Q2 FY25 was Rs 13,160 crore, which is a YoY decline of 1% over previous year.

For H1 FY25, the total disbursement was approximately Rs 25,900 crore, a growth of 2% on YoY basis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Business assets stood at approximately Rs 1,12,600 crore, up by nearly 20% over September 2023.

The collection efficiency (CE) was at 96% for Q2 FY25, same as that in Q2 FY24.

As at September 30, 2024, stage-3 assets were at about 3.8% as compared to 4.3% as at September 2023. Stage-2 assets were at around 6.4% as against 5.7% as at September 2023.

The company continued to enjoy a comfortable liquidity position on its balance sheet, with a liquidity chest of over Rs. 8,500 crore, Mahindra Finance said in a statement.

More From This Section

NSE SME Forge Auto International skids on listing day

DMart revenue jumps 14% YoY in Q2 FY25

RBI study shows tomato, onion and potato farmers get only a third of retail price that consumer pays

Aarti Drugs gains after arm receives UK MHRA GMP Compliance Certificate

Suryoday SFB Gross Advances jump 35% YoY in Q2 FY25

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), part of the Mahindra Group, is one of India's leading non-banking finance companies. Focused on the rural and semi-urban sector, the company has over 10 million customers and has an AUM of over $11 billion. The company is a leading vehicle and tractor financier, provides loans to SMEs and also offers fixed deposits.

The NBFCs standalone net profit jumped 45% to Rs 513 crore on 20% increase in total income to Rs 3,760 crore in Q1 FY25 over in Q1 FY24.

The scrip fell 3.77% to currently trade at Rs 310 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Here's why S H Kelkar and Company share price surged 8% on Oct 4, details

Australia upholds $610,500 fine against Musk's X on child e-safety concerns

Aarti Drugs shares rise 3% as manufacturing facility gets nod from UK MHRA

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200pts, at 82,700, Nifty at 25,300; IT, PSB up, Auto, FMCG fall

Samantha Prabhu invests in wellness startup Secret Alchemist as co-founder

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story