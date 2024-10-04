Mahindra Finance records disbursements of Rs 13,160 crore in Q2 FY25

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services said that the company's overall disbursement for Q2 FY25 was Rs 13,160 crore, which is a YoY decline of 1% over previous year. For H1 FY25, the total disbursement was approximately Rs 25,900 crore, a growth of 2% on YoY basis. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Business assets stood at approximately Rs 1,12,600 crore, up by nearly 20% over September 2023. The collection efficiency (CE) was at 96% for Q2 FY25, same as that in Q2 FY24. As at September 30, 2024, stage-3 assets were at about 3.8% as compared to 4.3% as at September 2023. Stage-2 assets were at around 6.4% as against 5.7% as at September 2023.

The company continued to enjoy a comfortable liquidity position on its balance sheet, with a liquidity chest of over Rs. 8,500 crore, Mahindra Finance said in a statement.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), part of the Mahindra Group, is one of India's leading non-banking finance companies. Focused on the rural and semi-urban sector, the company has over 10 million customers and has an AUM of over $11 billion. The company is a leading vehicle and tractor financier, provides loans to SMEs and also offers fixed deposits.

The NBFCs standalone net profit jumped 45% to Rs 513 crore on 20% increase in total income to Rs 3,760 crore in Q1 FY25 over in Q1 FY24.

The scrip fell 3.77% to currently trade at Rs 310 on the BSE.

