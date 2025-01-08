Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese shares end marginally higher

Chinese shares end marginally higher

Image
Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as upbeat U.S. economic data released overnight led investors to scale back Fed rate cut bets.

Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday that officials should be cautious with policy decisions, given uneven progress on lowering inflation.

Gold ticked higher in Asian trade as the dollar consolidated ahead of the release of minutes of the Fed's December policy meeting and ADP employment data.

Oil prices inched up for a second straight session as supplies from Russia and OPEC members tightened and the American Petroleum Institute reported a large crude draw.

China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,230.17 after a choppy session as regulators announced plans to broaden the scope of home appliance trade-ins that qualify for subsidies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Transformers & Rectifiers hits life high as Q3 PAT zooms to Rs 55 cr; board OKs 1:1 bonus issue

Indices end with tiny cuts; consumer durables lag; VIX slips 1.33%

Prime Focus gains after arm incorporates new subsidiary

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

United Breweries drops after halting beer supply to TGBCL

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story