Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Focus gains after arm incorporates new subsidiary

Prime Focus gains after arm incorporates new subsidiary

Image
Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Focus rose 1.08% to Rs 135.25 after the company announced that its subsidiary, Prime Focus Motion Pictures (PF Motion), has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named DNEG Creative on 7 January 2025.

DNEG Creative, which operates in the visual effects and motion picture industry, will focus on providing post-production services for video production and motion pictures. The company is an indirect subsidiary of Prime Focus (PFL) and has obtained all necessary approvals from relevant authorities.

PF Motion has subscribed to 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 1,00,000, through cash via banking channels.

Prime Focus offers motion picture post production and visual effects services. The company offers visual effects, digital film lab, telecine, editing, and motion control to high-definition production services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 115.1% to Rs 33.40 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to net loss of Rs 220.81 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 13.2% YoY to Rs 884.96 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

United Breweries drops after halting beer supply to TGBCL

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Reserve Bank of India issues Non-resident Investment in Debt Instruments Directions

Market witnesses recovery, but remains in red; oil & gas shares advance

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story