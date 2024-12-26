Deep Inds board to mull fund raising on Dec 28

Deep Industries informed that its board is scheduled to meet on Saturday, 28 December 2024 to consider fund raising by issuance of equity shares, subject to requisite approvals.

The firm may raise funds by issuance of qualified institution placement (QIP) or preferential allotment or any other appropriate mode, as may be decided by the board.

Deep Industries is a leading provider of energy solutions. The company specializes in air and gas compression services, drilling and workover services, gas dehydration services, and integrated project management services. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes various machines, equipment, and tools used in the oil and gas industry from exploration and production services to midstream services.

The companys net profit jumped 30.8% to Rs 38.41 crore on a 28.9% increase in net sales to Rs 130.62 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip slipped 6.70% to end at Rs 546.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News