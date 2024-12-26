Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Redtape rises after board OKs bonus issue, interim dividend

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Redtape added 2.32% to Rs 889.45 after the company's board approved the 3:1 bouns issue and interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for financial year 2024-2025.

The company will issue three new fully equity shares of Rs 2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 each. Its board will issue 41,46,05,700 equity shares of Rs 2 each would be issued as bonus shares.

Further the company has declared interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY25. On 20th December 2024, the company has been fixed record date as Friday, 3 January 2025 for interim dividend.

Redtape is engaged in the business of retail sale of Footwear, Garments & apparels and allied products and is also a manufacturer of footwear.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 9.63% to Rs 25.07 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 27.74 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 28.05% YoY to Rs 415.80 crore in Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

