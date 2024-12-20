Delhi Police registers FIR against Rahul Gandhi following BJP complaint

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following a complaint filed by BJP MPs. The complaint, lodged at the Parliament Street Police Station, accuses Gandhi of various offenses under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

In a statement, the Delhi Police clarified that Section 109 of the BNS, pertaining to "attempt to murder," has been removed from the FIR. However, all other sections listed in the BJP's complaint remain intact.

The complaint was submitted by BJP MPs Anurag Singh Thakur, Bansuri Swaraj, and Hemang Joshi. The MPs accused Rahul Gandhi, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, of injuring them during an alleged altercation. The FIR includes charges under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 117, 125, 131, and 351 of the BNS.

Tensions flared in Parliament on Thursday as the BJP and Congress accused each other of assault and shoving. Two BJP MPs reportedly sustained injuries, while a woman MP alleged she was intimidated by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress dismissed these allegations, claiming instead that BJP lawmakers obstructed Rahul Gandhis path and shoved Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, resulting in a knee injury.

The altercation occurred near the steps of Parliaments Makar Dwar, a passage reserved for lawmakers, amid concurrent protests by members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News