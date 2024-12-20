Rudrabhishek Enterprises spurts on bagging Rs 72-cr order

Rudrabhishek Enterprises jumped 5.79% to Rs 306 after the company announced that it has secured new order worth Rs 72.85 crore from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam.

The project involves engaging an agency on a turnkey basis for consumer indexing, GIS asset mapping, and updating the GIS database and applications, including migrating existing GIS data, licenses, and applications to a cloud platform or upgrading to new GIS licenses with similar functionalities.

The total project duration is 5 years, consisting of 2 years for implementation and 3 years for FMS (facility management services). The FMS period may be extended for an additional 2 years.

Rudrabhishek Enterprises is engaged in the business of integrated real estate & infrastructure consultants, software consultancy/sale of software licenses, and also in the execution of EPC contracts.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 4.6% to Rs 3.87 crore on 1.6% rise in net sales to Rs 18.20 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News