Delhivery launches 2-hour delivery service 'Rapid Commerce' for D2C brands

Delhivery launches 2-hour delivery service 'Rapid Commerce' for D2C brands

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Delhivery has launched Rapid Commerce - a sub 2-hour delivery service for brands looking to fulfill the increasing demand for faster order deliveries by consumers. The service, launched first in Bengaluru, has already started processing over 300 orders daily, demonstrating strong early demand for the offering.

For D2C brands, retailers and e-commerce brands - the service enables them to offer significantly faster delivery times, thereby improving customer experience on their own platform.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

