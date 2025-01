Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit rises 45.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.22% to Rs 206.06 crore

Net profit of Radhika Jeweltech rose 45.05% to Rs 22.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.22% to Rs 206.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 175.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.206.06175.7915.3712.2430.9321.5830.4421.0222.7315.67

