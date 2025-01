Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit declines 28.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.48% to Rs 2009.75 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product declined 28.68% to Rs 40.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.48% to Rs 2009.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1887.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2009.751887.4910.6611.27173.01178.2755.6776.6640.9457.40

