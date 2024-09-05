Dilip Buildcon successfully bids for Rs 1,341 cr Konkan Railway Corporation project

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Konkan Railway Corporation on Engineering, Procurement & Construction basis in the state of Kerala. The company bid project cost is Rs 1,341 crore. The project entails construction of Twin Tube Unidirectional Tunnel (2-Lanes in each Traffic Direction) in the Kozhikode and Wayanad Districts of Kerala State on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Basis including Four Lane approach Road for Direct Connectivity Between Anakkampoyil -Kalladi - Meppadi from Km 0.460 to Km 8.735 - (Project length=8.275 km)- Package-II.

