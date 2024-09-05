Allied Blenders & Distillers announce new business venture with actor Ranveer Singh

With focus on luxury spirits

Ranveer Singh, Bollywood Superstar and Pop Culture Icon, will be an equity partner with the market leading Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABDL), in a new business venture to offer a portfolio of premium brands. ABDL announced their Board approving the formation on 4 September 2024.

The creation of this would mark a strategic move for ABDL, allowing the new venture to focus on the exciting world of luxury spirits, while retaining the existing core brands in ABDL itself.

The company added that with Indians drinking better and trending to luxury products, this business is set to make a significant impact. The entity will launch its own brands, partner with promising Indian start-ups, work with major international brands, and use the strong ABDL sales and manufacturing networks with clear go-to-market strategies.