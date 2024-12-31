Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Domestic lenders assign loan exposure in Mumbai Metro One to NARC Domestic lenders assign loan exposure in Mumbai Metro One to NARC

Domestic lenders assign loan exposure in Mumbai Metro One to NARC Domestic lenders assign loan exposure in Mumbai Metro One to NARC

Image
Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reliance Infrastructure announced that Mumbai Metro One (MMOPL), a joint venture of the Company with Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) (where the Company holds 74% and MMRDA holds 26%), has yesterday received a Notice of Assignment dated 27 December 2024 from Canara Bank (Lead Bank) that it along with Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, State Bank of India and IDBI Bank (collectively the Domestic Lenders) have assigned their entire rupee loan exposure(s) in MMOPL to National Asset Reconstruction Company, through the transparent and competitive process as per Reserve Bank of India's guidelines.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Lupin, CESC, Jubilant Ingrevia, Hindalco Inds, Flair Writing Inds

Indices may slide at opening bell

Mysore Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.44 crore in the September 2024 quarter

RVNL emerges L1 bidder from Central Railway

Vakrangee enters into corporate agency tie-up with Future Generali

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story