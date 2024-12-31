Domestic lenders assign loan exposure in Mumbai Metro One to NARC Domestic lenders assign loan exposure in Mumbai Metro One to NARC

Reliance Infrastructure announced that Mumbai Metro One (MMOPL), a joint venture of the Company with Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) (where the Company holds 74% and MMRDA holds 26%), has yesterday received a Notice of Assignment dated 27 December 2024 from Canara Bank (Lead Bank) that it along with Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, State Bank of India and IDBI Bank (collectively the Domestic Lenders) have assigned their entire rupee loan exposure(s) in MMOPL to National Asset Reconstruction Company, through the transparent and competitive process as per Reserve Bank of India's guidelines.

