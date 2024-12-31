Stock Alert: Lupin, CESC, Jubilant Ingrevia, Hindalco Inds, Flair Writing Inds

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing will debut on the stock exchanges today. The IPO price band is fixed between Rs 745 and 785 per share. The issue opened between 23rd December 2024 and 26th December 2024. The issue was subscribed 175.31 times.

Stocks to Watch:

Lupin announced the acquisition of Huminsulin India from Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to further enhance its diabetes portfolio.

CESCs subsidiary, Noida Power company, issued a letter of acceptance (LoA) to another subsidiary of the company, Purvah Green Power Private for supply of 300 MW wind-solar hybrid power on long- term basis.

Jubilant Ingrevias subsidiary, Jubilant Infrastructure (JIL) plans to acquire 6.67% stake in Forum I Aviation Private (FAPL) from Hero Fincorp & Sunil Kant Munjal. Post acquisition, JIL will hold 15.79% equity shares in FAPL.

Shriram Properties announced strategic sale of around 3.9 acre land parcel in Chennai to a large healthcare and educational group in South India.

Also Read

Hindalco Industries secured Meenakshi Coal Mine in Odisha through vesting order by the Ministry of Coal. The Meenakshi coal mine, located in Odisha, is a fully explored block with a Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of 12 million tonnes per annum and approximately 285.23 million tonnes of geological reserves.

Falir Writing Industries wholly-owned subsidiary, Flair Writing Equipments has incorporated a subsidiary company in the name and style of Flomaxe Stationery Private to carry on the business of manufacturing and distribution of stationery and other allied product.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News