RVNL emerges L1 bidder from Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has emerged as lowest bidder (L1) from Central Railway for designing and supplying traction system in Bhusaval- Khandawa sections of Central Railway.

The project involves design, supply, erection, testing & commissioning of 132/55 KV traction substation, sectioning post (SPs) and sub sectioning post (SSPs) in 2 x 25 KV traction system (Scott Connected Transformer) of Bhusaval - Khandwa Sections of Central Railway, to meet 3000 MT loading target on EPC mode.

The said contract is worth Rs 137.16 crore and it will be executed in 24 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported a 27.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.89 crore on a 1.20% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 4,854.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter tumbled 3.83% to end at Rs 409.10 on Monday, 30 December 2024.

