Vakrangee enters into corporate agency tie-up with Future Generali

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Vakrangee announced a strategic corporate agency tie-up with Future Generali Insurance Company (Future Generali). This partnership aims to provide easy access to comprehensive general insurance products through Vakrangee Kendra network across the Country.

This collaboration will enable Vakrangee Kendras, located across underserved and unserved areas, to offer a wide range of general insurance products, including health, motor, travel, home, and personal accident insurance. By leveraging this partnership, we aim to enhance accessibility and affordability of insurance solutions, empowering customers with financial security

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

