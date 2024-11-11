Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit rises 34.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.84% to Rs 10.38 crore

Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries rose 34.21% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.84% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.388.5928.2320.723.482.503.252.412.551.90

