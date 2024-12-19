Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ESG disclosures for value chain shall now apply from FY26 says SEBI

ESG disclosures for value chain shall now apply from FY26 says SEBI

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SEBI has stated that it will offer more time for companies to make their environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures and will allow a phased implementation of ESG disclosures of the value chain as it announced ease-of-doing business measures for listed entities regarding their ESG disclosures made in the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR). ESG disclosures for value chain shall apply from FY 2025-26 (as against the current requirement of FY 2024- 25) and 'assessment or assurance' thereof shall be applicable from FY 2026-27 (as against the current requirement of FY 2025-26). Providing ESG disclosures for value chain shall be voluntary, instead of the present requirement of comply-and-explain.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SEBI adds more events to list that define Unpublished Price-Sensitive Information

SEBI says public consultation will be mandated as part of making and amending regulations

Merchant bankers shall maintain liquid net worth of at least 25% of the minimum net worth requirement

SEBI announces setting up of Past Risk and Return Verification Agency

SEBI tightens SME IPO norms, mandates a minimum operating profit

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story